Barclays Upgrades Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to Overweight

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 945 ($12.35). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,276.78 ($16.68).

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,325 ($17.31). 956,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.18. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,336.50 ($17.46). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.58.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

