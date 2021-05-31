Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.33.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

