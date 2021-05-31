Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 182.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,356.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,300.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,002.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

