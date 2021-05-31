Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,330,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,032,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

