Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $358.90. The stock had a trading volume of 538,916 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.30 and its 200-day moving average is $351.12. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

