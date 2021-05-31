Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,749.9% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.5% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,927,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.76 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

