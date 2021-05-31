Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,200 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 373.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 45,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

