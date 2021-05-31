Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.67 and a 200 day moving average of $206.34. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

