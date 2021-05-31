Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $89.40. 200,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,089. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

