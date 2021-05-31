Barrington Research Weighs in on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO opened at $50.70 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

