Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.19% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,750,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.