Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 213,525 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Shares of HCCCU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

