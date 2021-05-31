Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 152,455 Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,898,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

