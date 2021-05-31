Basso Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,580 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

