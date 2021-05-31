Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,572 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Shares of BHSEU stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.24.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Bull Horn

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.