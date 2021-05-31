Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000.

NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

