Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.68 Million in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

