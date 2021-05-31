Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.97 Million in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCKA opened at $9.90 on Monday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.