Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.19 Million in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $319,000.

Shares of VELOU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

