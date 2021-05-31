Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.23 Million in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 228,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 2.86% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,349,000.

NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.73 on Monday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

