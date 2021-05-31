Basso Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,576 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.75% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,220,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

