Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

