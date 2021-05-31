Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,151,000.

Shares of KAIIU stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

