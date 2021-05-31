Basso Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,802 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.46% of AGBA Acquisition worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AGBA Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ AGBA opened at $10.63 on Monday. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.07.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.