Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,298,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

