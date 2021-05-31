Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 193,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.