Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.91 Million Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,907,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $280,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVI opened at $9.72 on Monday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

