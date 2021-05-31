Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.71% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $482,000.

SWET opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

