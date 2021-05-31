Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.95% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.
MCAD opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.04.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Profile
