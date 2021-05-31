Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.95% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

MCAD opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.