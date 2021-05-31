Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 168,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

