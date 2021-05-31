BCE (TSE:BCE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.55.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$59.88. 604,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,070. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.