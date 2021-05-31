Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

About Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.