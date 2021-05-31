Bella Protocol Trading Up 37.8% Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00005467 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.12 million and $29.54 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.99 or 0.09698550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00091267 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

