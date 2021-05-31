Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $703,604.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00091733 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 28,214,130 coins and its circulating supply is 9,986,420 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.