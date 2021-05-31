BEPRO Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $10.65 million and $1.72 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.01011955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.15 or 0.09477330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091063 BTC.

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

