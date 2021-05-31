Berry Data (BRY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $130,230.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $130,230.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00005717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00308411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00191670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00965285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

