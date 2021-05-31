Best Buy (BBY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/28/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

5/28/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Best Buy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

4/28/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth in digital sales, as witnessed during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This has been boosting revenues in the company’s Domestic segment. The company expects to keep gaining from growth in the digital realm and has therefore been investing toward boosting omni-channel capabilities. Additionally, up until the fourth quarter, the company has continued to gain from consumers enhanced spending on products that support stay-at-home needs. However, management expects such trends to diminish gradually, due to the revival in travel and outdoor dining. As a result, it provided a dismal comparable sales view for fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company has been grappling with soft gross margins due to higher supply chain costs.”

4/26/2021 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

4/12/2021 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

