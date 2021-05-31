BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $504.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.76 and a 200-day moving average of $480.69. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.08 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

