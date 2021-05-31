BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $73.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.