BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

