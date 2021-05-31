BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $8.14 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

