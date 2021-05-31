BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $178.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

