BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $328.73 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

