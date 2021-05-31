BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 458,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE T opened at $29.43 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

