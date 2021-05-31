BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars.

