Binance Coin Reaches Market Cap of $50.09 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $50.09 billion and $3.50 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $326.44 or 0.00909870 BTC on major exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.