BinaryX (BNX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,301.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $27,301.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00017216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.37 or 0.02414808 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

