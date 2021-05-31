Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Shares of TECH traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.83. 336,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.28. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

