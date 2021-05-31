BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Holdings Cut by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.36% of BioLife Solutions worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $39,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,065 shares of company stock worth $8,003,830. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

