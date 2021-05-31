bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.10 and last traded at $117.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. bioMérieux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

